‘Jail for Bail’ funds cancer fight

  • 358 reads
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 7:29am

Well-known locals were “arrested” and “jailed” in the old Attala County Jail on Halloween afternoon, but it was all in good fun.

The $3389.36 in bail money raised by the detainees was donated to the American Cancer Society as part of Boswell Media’s annual Cruisin’ for a Cure campaign with support from Southern Paranormal. The entire campaign raised $18,024 for the American Cancer Society.

At right, Mayor Jimmy Cockroft and attorney Richard Carter share a cell. Below left, Karen Fioretti, editor and publisher of The Star-Herald, is taken into custody at her office. Below right, county Coroner Sam Bell works his contacts for bail money while restauranteur Jason Armstrong looks unconcerned.

Obituaries

Infant Kierstyn Virginia Biggart
Kierstyn Virginia Biggart passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the University of... READ MORE
Gloria Young Simmons
Colby Kyle
Helen Kelly McCool Middleton
Kathryn Alene DuBard Yarbrough
Alfred L. “Al” Franks