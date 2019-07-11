‘Jail for Bail’ funds cancer fight

Well-known locals were “arrested” and “jailed” in the old Attala County Jail on Halloween afternoon, but it was all in good fun.

The $3389.36 in bail money raised by the detainees was donated to the American Cancer Society as part of Boswell Media’s annual Cruisin’ for a Cure campaign with support from Southern Paranormal. The entire campaign raised $18,024 for the American Cancer Society.

At right, Mayor Jimmy Cockroft and attorney Richard Carter share a cell. Below left, Karen Fioretti, editor and publisher of The Star-Herald, is taken into custody at her office. Below right, county Coroner Sam Bell works his contacts for bail money while restauranteur Jason Armstrong looks unconcerned.