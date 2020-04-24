Updated Attala County COVID-19 data 02/24/20

The Mississippi Department of Health today reported six new Attala County cases of COVID-19, for a total of 68 cases since the start of the pandemic reporting period. The data, which includes all cases reported before 6 p.m. last night indicates there are 39 Black or African-American cases, 21 White cases, three cases listed as Other, and five cases where racial information is not yet available in Attala County. There are four new cases at the Attala County Nursing Center for a total of eight now, including four African-American patients and four White patients. Mississippi is now posting 281 new cases for 5,434 total cases and eight new deaths for a total of 209 deaths, and 552 cases in long-term care facilities. The total of tests has not been updated since April 22, when it listed 55,389 Mississippi residents having been tested.