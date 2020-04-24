Updated Attala County COVID-19 data 02/24/20

  • 822 reads
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 10:28am

The Mississippi Department of Health today reported six new Attala County cases of COVID-19, for a total of 68 cases since the start of the pandemic reporting period. The data, which includes all cases reported before 6 p.m. last night indicates there are 39 Black or African-American cases, 21 White cases, three cases listed as Other, and five cases where racial information is not yet available in Attala County. There are four new cases at the Attala County Nursing Center for a total of eight now, including four African-American patients and four White patients. Mississippi is now posting 281 new cases for 5,434 total cases and eight new deaths for a total of 209 deaths, and 552 cases in long-term care facilities. The total of tests has not been updated since April 22, when it listed 55,389 Mississippi residents having been tested.

Obituaries

Sara Melton Starns
Sara Melton Starns passed away on Apr. 19, 2020, at her home in West, after a brief illness. She... READ MORE
Margie Carol Pace Edwards
Rebecca Jones
Peggy Jean Sullivan
Harry Cole Proctor
Linda Diane Simpson Harman

Editorials

Doing our part
In an effort to serve our communities, we are publishing an in-paper special section this week,... READ MORE
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him
Nearly five million pills in Attala Co. I