Statehouse update from Speaker Pro Tempore Representative Jason White

Last week was the fifth week of the 2020 Legislative Session. Floor action was light because the deadline to file general bills w still over a week away. Bills must be filed and then passed out of committee before they are considered by the entire House. The deadline for the introduction of general bills and constitutional amendments is Monday, Feb. 17.

One bill that reached the House floor this week was House Bill 95. The bill would provide that the Commissioner of Insurance shall resolve certain disputes between provider and the insured regarding billing. The bill passed by a bipartisan vote of 111-4. The following day, the bill was held on a motion to reconsider.

This week, the House voted unanimously to seat Hester Jackson McCray (D – DeSoto). McCray won the District 40 election by 14 votes in November 2019. After her opponent contested the election results, a House Special Committee voted unanimously last week to recommend that Representative McCray keep her seat.

Visitors at the Capitol this week included Alcorn State University, the Mississippi Speech-Language Hearing Association, the Mississippi School of Math and Science, the Mississippi Economic Development Council, members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the Mississippi Library Association and the Mississippi Physical Therapy Association.