Rainwater Observatory selected to receive special banner

Rainwater Observatory in French Camp, MS, was recently selected by NASA to receive a stunning full color banner featuring a spectacular new celestial portrait nicknamed the, “Cosmic Reef," taken by the Hubble Space Telescope! This giant banner was created and released to commemorate Hubble’s incredible 30 years of operation. There was a very limited number of these awarded and after a rigorous selection process, Rainwater was one of only 74 facilities across 50 states and the only one here in Mississippi to receive this banner! It is a major addition to our lecture-exhibits hall!

In the Hubble portrait, the giant red nebula (NGC 2014) and its smaller blue neighbor (NGC 2020) are part of a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, located 163,000 light-years away. The image is nicknamed the "Cosmic Reef," because NGC 2014 resembles part of a coral reef floating in a vast sea of stars. Some of the stars in NGC 2014 are monsters. The nebula's sparkling centerpiece is a grouping of bright, hefty stars, each 10 to 20 times more massive than our Sun. The seemingly isolated blue nebula at lower left (NGC 2020) has been created by a solitary mammoth star 200,000 times brighter than our Sun. The blue gas was ejected by the star through a series of eruptive events during which it lost part of its outer envelope of material.

For more information, visit Rainwater Observatory at: www.rainwaterobservatory.org, call at 662-547-7283 or email info@rainwaterobservatory.org. Sign up for their free e-newsletter on the homepage.