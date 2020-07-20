Natchez Trace Festival cancelled for 2020

After careful consideration and concerns regarding the health and safety of our vendors, volunteers, and attendees, the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Natchez Trace Festival scheduled for September 18 &19 in downtown Kosciusko.

"Following an increase in Covid-19 cases throughout the state, and the executive outdoor gathering order of no more than 100 individuals, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. As we have looked at every possible scenario, we just couldn’t find a way to ensure proper social distancing measures for everyone involved without eliminating many of the activities,' said KAP Exectuive Director Darren Milner. "We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our community and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have at this time."

Milner said the organization is looking forward to the festival's return in 2021.