Louisiana attempted murder suspect arrested in Attala County

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail reports that on July 15, his department received information that a suspect in an attempted murder in Baton Rouge, LA, was located in Attala County.

An investigation by Chief Investigator Mark Hill led to the location of the suspect. Deputies were able to place surveillance on the suspect and take him into custody in a rural area of Attala County.

The suspect was identified as Keon Gilliam, a 28-year-old black male from the Sallis area. Gilliam was arrested and is being held for extradition to Louisiana.

Deputies Scott Chunn, Nick Cox, and Chief Investigator Mark Hill are credited with the arrest. Sheriff Nail also thanked Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker for his assistance.