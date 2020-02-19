Local pastor delivers opening prayer for state Senate

Brother Barry Corbett, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Kosciusko, delivered an opening prayer to the state senate on Monday, Feb. 10, at the invitation of Senator Sally Doty, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers into the day’s business. Senator Doty is a native of Kosciusko and a graduate of Kosciusko High School. She is the daughter of Bettie Burchfield and the late Mr. Charles E. Burchfield.