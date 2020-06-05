State veterans home in Kosciusko reports 31 COVID-19 cases, one death

The Martha Jo Leslie Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko has announced the death of one of the facility’s residents yesterday in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with the deepest of sympathies that we share that one of our heroes at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko, who tested positive for COVID-19, died yesterday,” reads the release issued by Dusty Culpepper, deputy executive director for Outreach with the Mississippi Veteran’s Administration (MSVA). “We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and his loved ones during this difficult time.”

The notice also states that all residents and staff were tested for COVID-19 after the first positive diagnosis of a case in the facility. There were 250 tests provided with 19 positive results among residents and 12 positive results among staff. All 12 staff members are currently recovering at home. Results of 10 of the tests are still pending at the Mississippi Department of Health lab, according to the statement.

“All COVID-positive residents are currently isolated to one wing of the veterans home in Kosciusko. There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 at any of the other three Mississippi State Veterans Affairs homes in Collins, Jackson or Oxford,” the statement indicates. “MSVA continues to strictly follow enhanced infectious disease protocols, including increased cleaning frequency, ceasing visitation, strictly screening staff upon entry to each facility, and mandated use of required PPE.”

The administration reportedly continues to stay in close contact with federal, state and VA partners during the pandemic including the VA Medical Center in Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Health, MEMA and state leadership.

While all the facilities remain on shutdown, the MSVA continues to offer “virtual” and window visits with veterans at each home in an effort to allow residents to stay connected to family.