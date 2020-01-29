Ingold succumbs to injuries

Sherry Ingold, the rural postal worker shot while delivering mail in the Hesterville community of Attala County on Jan. 16, succumbed to her injuries last Friday.

Ingold and her husband, Danny, have three adult children and eight grandchildren. She had worked for the United States Postal Service since 1994.

As Ingold received treatment for the injuries she sustained from being shot in the head, strangers joined with her family and friends to create and display purple ribbons of support on mailboxes near and far. Purple was Ingold’s favorite color.

Plans are for similar ribbons to don every mailbox between the location of funeral services and her final resting place. Visitation and funeral service information appears on page A5 of this edition.

The suspect, Roland Dampeer, 28, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence in federal court because Ingold was a federal employee. A decision on revising those charges based on Ingold’s death has not been made.

“It is possible that charges could be upgraded but no decisions have been made at this time,” said Susan Bradley, public information officer for the United States Attorney’s Office, which will be prosecuting the case against Dampeer.

Other potential charges against Dampeer, related to a kidnapping attempt that preceded the incident in which Ingold was injured, are currently being investigated by the Kosciusko Police Department.

(See related story this page.)