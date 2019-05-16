FREE STORY: KPD’s Collins won’t face trial in sexual battery case

A DeSoto County grand jury (17th Circuit Court) has declined to indict Greg Collins, a Kosciusko police investigator, on charges of sexual battery.

The decision not to prosecute Collins was handed down May 8, five months to the day from when a woman filed a complaint against the investigator with the Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) on Dec. 8, 2018.

A spokesperson with the DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office told The Star-Herald today that — while their office presented the case to the grand jury — the body “did not return an indictment, stating that there was not enough evidence for the case to go forward.”

According to a statement issued by the OBPD at the time of the alleged incident, the complainant and Collins reportedly met in an area bar and later went to his hotel room, where the incident supposedly took place.

Collins and five other Kosciusko officers were in Olive Branch from the prior Thursday through that Saturday for Field Force Operations training offered by the federal Department of Homeland Security, according to Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew.

Following his arrest, Collins was released on a $22,222 bond and the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen voted to suspend him without pay until the matter was resolved.

Dew said today that Collins’ employment with the department remains a confidential personnel matter. He said, however, that he expects it to be “something we’ll look at and we’ll be dealing with in the near future.”

The Star-Herald will continue to follow this developing story.