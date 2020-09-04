Federal trial for man accused of murdering Sherry Ingold set

By KAREN FIORETTI,
  133 reads
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 12:32pm

The start of the federal murder trial of Roland Mitchell Dampeer, 28, in the Northern District Court of the United States District Court has been moved from Apr. 13 to June 1 by a federal judge after Dampeer’s defense filed for a continuance.

Dampeer was charged in the Jan. 16, 2020, shooting death of Sherry Ingold, a rural postal worker delivering mail along Highway 35 in Hesterville. The suspect also faces a federal charge for discharging a firearm — a 9mm Ruger LCR pistol — in the incident.

Ingold, the mother of three grown children and a Hesterville native living in Lexington, succumbed to her injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center several weeks after the incident.

Dampeer is also accused of attempting to kidnap Andrea Goss of Carmack from inside the Sunflower supermarket on Highway 12 a short while before shooting Ingold.

Dampeer has been indicted in Attala County Circuit Court on both the Goss kidnapping and Ingold murder charges, according to District Attorney Doug Evans, but the district attorney indicated that Dampeer will only eventually face the murder charge in one court or the other.

