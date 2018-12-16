UPDATE: Missing teen located

UPDATE: Missing teen found

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said they have cancelled the B.O. L.O. for the missing teen.

According to the Sheriff, the teen, 19-year-old Madeline Jenkins, has been located safe and sound. No other information was released from authorities.

Earlier story: The Attala County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Sheriff Tim Nail said his department has issued a B.O.L.O. (Be On the Look Out) for Madeline Jenkins, a 19-year-old white female.

She was last seen near Hwy. 12 and Hwy. 429 area of Sallis, MS. She has not been in contact with family since Saturday, December 15, and has not returned home.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please notify the Attala County Sheriff's Department at 662-289-5556 or your local 911 Dispatch center.