Suspect arrested in death of pregnant Goodman woman

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of Terrence Kendale Sample, 33, in relation to the death of 21-year-old Makayla Winston of Goodman, who went missing last Thursday after leaving her home to show her boyfriend a sonogram of the baby, which was due on July 4.

Winston’s body was found Monday about six miles from where law enforcement officials had found her abandoned vehicle with the keys still in the ignition on Friday. Her cell phone was found in a nearby ditch, but the phone had reportedly been wiped of all text messages, but Match said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was working to recover the deleted messages.

Sample has been charged with murder, kidnapping, and capital murder. He has been booked into the Holmes County Jail, according to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March.

Kosciusko attorney Richard Carter is reportedly representing Sample.