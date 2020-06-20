Possible retaliation shooting Friday night

By KAREN FIORETTI,
  • 2828 reads
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 1:02pm

More than 30 bullets were shot into a Kosciusko home at 605 Taylor St. last night, possibly in retaliation for the Blue Sky Exxon shooting of two men Thursday night.

No one was hurt in the Friday night incident, which was reported to the Kosciusko Police Department at 11:21 p.m. One person — a relative of Dennis Horton II — was asleep in the residence at the time of Friday night’s shooting. That relative had no involvement in the Thursday night shooting, according to Police Chief Herbert Dew.

Horton, 19, a black male originally from Sallis, currently resides in Fayetteville, NC, where he is serving on active duty in the military. He was reportedly home on leave at the time of the Thursday night shooting at the Exxon Blue Sky gas station on Highway 12, in which he reportedly shot two black males from Kosciusko. They are Kenwon Riley, 19, and Kahara Haynes, 20, who were both eventually transferred to UMMC in Jackson for treatment. Their condition at this time is unknown.

Horton turned himself in to Kosciusko police Friday morning and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was released Friday after posting two $50,000 bonds in the case.

Dew said both incidents remain under investigation, with police having a number of leads related to Friday night’s incident to follow up on.

Obituaries

Diane Lindsey
Diane Lynn Lindsey, 55, passed away Thursday, June 5, 2020, at her home. 
Harold Douglas Graham
Cindy Jordan
Coy Elmo Thomas
David Rodgers
Preston Hughes

Editorials

Wise counsel from civil rights vet
Late last year U.S. Rep. John Lewis announced he was battling stage IV pancreatic cancer.
Cities face layoff choices
Doing our part
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers