Possible retaliation shooting Friday night

More than 30 bullets were shot into a Kosciusko home at 605 Taylor St. last night, possibly in retaliation for the Blue Sky Exxon shooting of two men Thursday night.

No one was hurt in the Friday night incident, which was reported to the Kosciusko Police Department at 11:21 p.m. One person — a relative of Dennis Horton II — was asleep in the residence at the time of Friday night’s shooting. That relative had no involvement in the Thursday night shooting, according to Police Chief Herbert Dew.

Horton, 19, a black male originally from Sallis, currently resides in Fayetteville, NC, where he is serving on active duty in the military. He was reportedly home on leave at the time of the Thursday night shooting at the Exxon Blue Sky gas station on Highway 12, in which he reportedly shot two black males from Kosciusko. They are Kenwon Riley, 19, and Kahara Haynes, 20, who were both eventually transferred to UMMC in Jackson for treatment. Their condition at this time is unknown.

Horton turned himself in to Kosciusko police Friday morning and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was released Friday after posting two $50,000 bonds in the case.

Dew said both incidents remain under investigation, with police having a number of leads related to Friday night’s incident to follow up on.