Porter named Mississippi DAR 2019 Daughter of the Year

By NANCY GREEN,
Thu, 02/28/2019 - 1:17am

Anne Hughes Porter has been named Daughter of the Year by the Mississippi State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (MSSDAR).

 
 
---
