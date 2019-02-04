NCMEC seeks help locating missing teen

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing child.

Talia Perkins, 17, went missing on February 17, 2019. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Talia is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Talia was last seen her home and has not been in contact with anyone since she went missing.

If you have seen Talia or have any information about her disappearance call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678/1-800-THE-LOST or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601-855-0728.