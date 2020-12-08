Kosciusko wears mask on magazine cover

Dr. Stanley Hartness, formerly of Kosciusko, is associate editor of the Mississippi State Medical Association Journal. He submitted Lisa Terrell’s photograph of the Tadeusz Kosciuszko statue wearing a COVID-19 mask to the magazine, which put it on the cover. The inside cover of the magazine reads, in part: “A mask cleverly placed on the statue…serves to remind passersby of our ‘new normal’ courtesy of COVID-19…. There has emerged a renewed discussion about what statues represent, both in the past and in this current moment…. He also should be remembered by all for his contributions to the creation of our country and his passionate early leadership to eradicate slavery.” Kosciuszko was so passionately against slavery that his will left all of his American assets to purchase freedom and provide education for the enslaved.