KHS students help design clips for healthcare face masks

Pamela Cain's KHS high school classes recently submitted ideas as part of an online learn-at-home engineering assignment in conjunction with Mississippi State.

The assignment was to design ear pressure relief clips for face masks.

Meredith Dean submitted the whippet dog mascot motif, which was selected as the best design for this project. Other submissions included praying hands, a magnolia bloom, and music notes. These designs, Cain said, are symbolic of faith, sense of community, and hope.

After all the submissions were uploaded, the chosen design was 3D printed.

The face mask ear pressure relief clips were donated to healthcare and local essential workers in the local community.

“It is great that our school and MSU could work together to do something positive in this difficult time,” said Cain of the project.

Pictured above: Julia Sisney, a lab technician at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala, accepts the donation of ear pressure relief clips for face masks from KHS teacher Pamela Cain.