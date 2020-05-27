Henry Lee Riley Memorial Scholarships awarded

The family and friends of the late Henry Lee Riley are proud to serve the community by supporting young community leaders with a $500 college scholarship per graduate. The scholarships are offered annually to McAdams High School graduating seniors.

Henry Lee Riley was a McAdams High School Class of 1977 graduate. He received his associates degree in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration from Coahoma Community College in 1979, and served his community as a repairman. He ultimately owned his own business, Henry Riley’s Air Conditioning and Refrigeration until his 2002 death.

Affectionately known as “Sipe,” Henry Lee Riley served his community and his family continues the service legacy.

This year, two scholarships were awarded to MHS graduating seniors Alexis Brooks and My’Angel Ward, pictured at left with members of the Riley family.

Alexis Brooks is a Class of 2020 graduate of McAdams High School. She plans to enter Holmes Community College in the fall and major in Elementary Education. Pictured left to right are Antonio Riley, Marquita Riley Thurman, Gloriasteen Riley, Camille Riley-Smith and Alexis Brooks.

My’Angel Ward is a Class of 2020 graduate of McAdams High School. My’Angel will enter the Cosmetology program at East Central Community College in the fall. Pictured left to right are Antonio Riley, Marquita Riley Thurman, Gloriasteen Riley, Camille Riley-Smith, My’Angel Ward, Ricky Riley and Sabrina Riley.