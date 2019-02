The Kosciusko-Attala Community Foundation (KACF) has hired the Jackson-based firm Arthur Alley to complete a feasibility study for the proposed American Indian Museum of Mississippi, to be located on the site of the former Leonard’s department store on the south side of court

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts