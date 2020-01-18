Bows encourage prayer for Sherry Ingold; vigil set for Ingold and Goss families

More than a dozen people are spending their Saturday morning making purple bows to be placed on mailboxes. They are intended to remind those who see them to pray for Sherry Clauson Ingold, the rural postal worker who was shot while delivering mail in the Hesterville community Thursday. Ingold, a Hesterville native whose favorite color is purple, remains in the University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition.

The group hopes to complete at least 200 bows today, and has received requests for them from near and far. If you would like a bow for your home or business, they can be picked up until 2 p.m. today at Bethel Lodge on Highway 440 in Hesterville. There is no cost for the bows, but donations are being accepted for the Ingold family. An account able to accept additional donations for Ingold and her family is being set up and will be available at the Bank Plus in Lexington on Tuesday.

A prayer vigil for the Ingold and Goss families will be held on the north side of courthouse square at 7 p.m. tonight. The suspect in Ingold’s shooting had earlier attempted to kidnap Andrea Goss of Carmack from inside the Sunflower supermarket.

Pictured are Pearlean Cummins and her daughter, Melynda Noble, working on the bows at Bethel Lodge in Hesterville this morning.