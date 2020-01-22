Alleged Ingold shooter declines court hearings

By KAREN FIORETTI,
  • 2237 reads
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 6:24pm

Roland Mitchell Dampeer, 28, will not appear in federal court tomorrow for detention and preliminary hearings related to charges that he shot a federal employee in Attala County last Thursday.

His attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender M. Scott Davis, filed paperwork late today stating that his client is waiving his right to a preliminary hearing in the case that charges him with the shooting of Sherry Ingold of Lexington. 

Ingold is the federally-employed rural postal carrier who was shot last Thursday as she delivered mail along Highway 35 in Hesterville. She remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Dampeer, however reserves the right to request a detention hearing at a later date.

In addition to the federal charges, Dampeer will likely face local charges related to the attempted kidnapping of Andrea Goss earlier on the same day he allegedly shot Ingold.

