McAdams, Ethel lose another 3-1A foe

With another Region 3-1A school dropping fall sports for 2020 Tuesday night, McAdams and Ethel are inching closer to possibly playing each other twice this football season.

Hollandale Simmons became the fifth school from the the region that will not participate in fall sports as a result of a decision by the Hollandale School Board Tuesday evening.

Ethel was set to travel to Hollandale on Sept. 25, while Simmons was scheduled to visit McAdams on Oct. 23. On Tuesday afternoon it was the only home game remaining on the Bulldogs’ schedule. That changed later in the day as McAdams scheduled a home game with St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison for Oct. 2. That is the date when the Bulldogs were scheduled to host McEvans, one of the schools that had previously opted out for the fall.

McAdams athletic director Kenyon Ross reported that the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) has given approval for the Bulldogs to play a second game with Attala County rival Ethel. The teams are scheduled to meet Sept. 11 at Ethel. If an agreement can be reached between the two schools, McAdams would be the host for the second game. At this point, both schools have open dates on Sept. 25 and Oct. 16.

McAdams, Ethel and Coffeeville are the only 3-1A schools currently saying they will participate in fall sports.

St. Joseph, the newest addition to McAdams’ schedule, is a 2A school that struggled last year with a 3-8 record. The coach is former Mississippi State quarterback John Bond.

When McAdams coach Kenneth Nelson discovered that St. Joseph did not have a game scheduled for Oct. 2 he moved quickly.

“I saw they had an open date, so we called their coach and he was happy to do it,” Nelson said.