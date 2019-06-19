Flashbacks 062019

June 16, 1994

A well located near Berea Church could have been used by Andrew Jackson and his troops about the time of The War of 1812, according to archaelogical and anecdotal evidence, according to Kosciusko attorney Ray Mikell.

—

Jack-Post Corporation recently announced the promotion of Ed Rice to managing director of wood industries.

—

Kosciusko students Rachel Newell, Ginger Rone, Tracy Tyler, Julie Montague and Mollee Fenwick were recently delegates to Girls State held at the University of Southern Mississippi.

—

Thomas Carter received the Phi Theta Kappa award and Mollee Simpson was named salutatorian at the recent Holmes Community College graduation.

—

Fathers and sons working together in local businesses are Jim and Louis Crowe, Bobby and Dodd Lindsay, Gerald and Wayne Downs, and G.C. and Robert McGuire.

June 19,1969

Sarah Jackson was crowned Miss Hospitality 1969 for the town of Kosciusko.

—

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Harris Shaw of Kosciusko announce the engagement of their daughter Judy to Hal E. Jenkins II of Sallis.

—

Carolyn Ellard, Birdie Mae Stonestreet and Katherine Williams are pictured with awards that the Kosciusko B&PW club won at the recent state convention.

—

Leonard’s Department Store has ladies summer sandals on sale for $4.88 and flats on sale for $5.88.

—

Area students on the spring honor roll at Mississippi College for Women are Glenda Bennett, Dianne Chapman, Wanda Jordan and Frieda Joseph.