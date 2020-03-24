Flashbacks 032620

Mar. 23, 1995

About 150 people showed up for an open house at the new Milwaukee Tool Electric Tool Corporation in Kosciusko.

The trial of Sam Brown III of Sallis for the slaying of Atapius Truss is set for Mar. 27. The body was found in a barrel in the Yockanookany River at Munson Crossing Road.

Fifth graders at Greenlee Elementary recently were named Rangers Against Drugs upon completion of an eight week course in drug education taught by Natchez Trace Parkway Ranger Charles Louke.

John Sorrells is getting ready for the North Mississippi Sports Classic. Last year the 66-year-old won first place in two events and second in the other.

The Mid Mississippi Regional Turkey Calling and Owl Hooting contest was recently held at Carmack Community Center. Winners were Caleb Cain, Cory McElroy, Christopher Elroy, Jason Thayer, Harvey Jackson, Jason Cook, P. W. Meeks, Paige Hawkins, Bruce Thrash, Brad Pigg, Franklin Kemp, Lee Cumberland, Chris Clark, John Scott and Callie McElroy.

Mar. 26, 1970

Miss Cora Oden recently retired after 30 years at the Attala County Library.

Big Red Band members named to Lions Band are Billy Brooks, Harry Middlebrook, Owen Hartness, Robert Plunkett, Hugh Plunkett, Mike Brunt, David Odom and Phillip Mink.

Raymond Bernreuter won three savings bonds in the American Legion speaking contest.

The Tuk-A-Way Diner street car, closed for several months due to fire, will soon have a new home with Johnny Frazier of McAdams who will turn it into a fishing cabin.

Penny Swilley of Kosciusko will be a contestant in the annual Miss MSU pageant.