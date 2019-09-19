Flashbacks 091919

September 15, 1994

The Big Red Band has been practicing since early August for performances during the school year and three festivals during October. Drum major is James Cork; color guard captains are Ginger Rone and Nicole Fuller; drum captain is Tim Huddleston.

The National Junior College Athletic Association ranked the HCC Bulldogs as No. 8 in the country after its 24-19 win over Northwest.

East Holmes Academy junior Ben Pinkard recently participated in the Soil and Water Conservation Youth Camp at Hinds Community College.

Miss Angela Ray Mitchell and Rodger Glen Clark will be married Saturday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.

A senior adult group from First Baptist Church recently enjoyed visiting attractions in Alabama. Those participating were Martha Cook, Lucy Fowler, Paul and Lucille Green, David and Carolyn Hulsey, John and Mary Jennings, Gwin and Kelly Middleton, Izella Morris, Cadman and Anne Porter, Peggy Rigby, Ellen Scarborough, Frank Simpson and Jennie Steed.

September 18, 1969

Mayor Doty Jackson, Engineer Arthur Cook, Redevelopment Chairman Walter L. Ellis III and Redevelopment Director Charles Pope gather around a 65-pound stack of paperwork. It was submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Renewal requesting $2.7 million in funding for the downtown area.

Three Attala County men were awarded medals for their service in Vietnam. Winners of bronze stars were Charles H. Ray, Charles Bain and Wayne Black.

Area members of the HCC bulldog football team are Tom Bailey, Roy Wallace, Ronnie Kennedy, Buster Hudson and Newt Love.

Specials at Sunflower this week include Campbell’s tomato soup, 11 cents a can; 5 lb. sack of Godchaux sugar, 1 cent with additional purchase; Sally’s 14 oz. bottle of catsup, 4 for $1.

Attala County sportsmen recently bagged a total of 96 doves after a day of shooting at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Those attending were Steve Guyton, Chatwin Jackson III, Frank Jackson, Dick Mestayer, Clant Seay, Basil Kennedy and Peeler Lacey.