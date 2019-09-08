Flashbacks 080819

August 4, 1994

Dr. David Sistrunk announced that the Kosciusko School District ranks fourth among about 150 districts across Mississippi on the Stanford Achievement Test taken by fourth, sixth and eighth graders, with fourth being number one in the state.

—

Alabama lender Goldtone Credit Corporation recently donated a house to Kosciusko Habitat for Humanity. Eddie Fenwick of the local Habitat group calls the donation “a tremendous shot in the arm.”

—

Kosy teachers attending the Mississippi Economic Council Free Enterprise Summer Institute for Teachers were Greg LeVert and Dawn Perry.

—

Holms Community College will be starting a softball program and Kosciusko is expected to be the primary pool from which the Lady Bulldogs will recruit most its talent. Recent KHS signees are Heather Tubby, Ashley Sills and Ginger Cochran.

—

Rev. and Mrs. Doyle Mitchell announce the engagement of their daughter, Angela, to Rodger Clark, son of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Clark of Ethel.

August 7, 1969

Highway Patrolman C. R. White of McAdams saved his son, six-year-old Tommy, from drowning in a hotel pool in Florida last week.

—

The Kosciusko Jaycees recently served hamburgers to the KHS athletes and boosters.

—

McAdams High School Lady Bulldogs attending basketball camp in Morton were Donna Frazure, Linda Simpson, Sherri Tavares, Debra Smith, Kathy Prichard, Linda Boutwell and Sue Edwards.

—

Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd G. Cade observed their golden anniversary at the home of their son, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Cade of Possumneck.

—

East End Grocery is going out of business. Everything is 20% off.