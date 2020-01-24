Zeta Phi Beta Sorority celebrating 100 years of service

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., one the country's largest African-American women's service organizations, marked its 100th year of service with Centennial Week activities Jan. 12-18, 2020 in Washington, D.C and around the world.

Rho Nu Zeta, a local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, began its celebration with a joint Founders’ Day Program on Saturday, January 11, at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus. A Zeta museum is on display at the Attala County Library throughout the month of January. The group also conducted a community service project for the homeless on January 16. Charlotte Miller and Arnita Riley represented the chapter at the national celebration.