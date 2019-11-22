Little Garden Club monthly notes

The Little Garden Club held its November meeting at Central Mississippi Flea Market. Peggy Tyler and Barbara Wasson were hostesses and members enjoyed seasonal refreshments in the upstairs portion of the building, courtesy of Jackson Jordan, amid the beautiful antique pieces of furniture and items for sale. Following a business meeting, members were invited to browse and tour the flea market.

Jamye Autry announced that she had contacted the local library regarding placement of a club Christmas tree to be displayed for the Holiday season. Jamye was informed that the library would not host an Open House this year as it had done the past several years, but a tree representing our club would be most welcome this year to bring the spirit of Christmas to the public as they visited the library. The members approved and volunteers agreed to help decorate a tree for display.

Barbara Wasson gave a current financial report and the meeting was adjourned. Members present were Grace Atwood, president, Jamye Autry, Sylvia Blaylock, Sarah Bond, Trish Cullen, B. J. Jenkins, Marjorie Lampkin, Dean McClean, Ellen Pettit, Barbara Wasson, Barbara Burns, Peggy Tyler and Kathy Cox.