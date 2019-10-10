Little Garden Club met

The Little Garden Club held its Oct. 3 meeting in the home of Chan and Barbara Burns. Kathy Cox served as co-hostess.

In the absence of the president, Vice-President Dean McLean led members in the Club prayer to open the meeting. Peggy Tyler, acting secretary, called the roll and read the minutes from last month’s meeting. Barbara Wasson gave a treasurer’s report.

Kelly Quick, owner of Jovial Jewelry provided an interesting program on how her art has morphed into a successful jewelry line. Kelly is an art graduate of Mississippi State University. She displayed many beautiful hand-crafted pieces. Area residents will soon be able to visit her new store, opening soon on South Madison.

A plant swap was also held.

Members present were Sarah Bond, Pauline Brunt, B.J. Jenkins, Dean McLean, Ellen Pettit, Anne Porter, Barbara Wasson, Barbara Burns, Jill Butler, Peggy Tyler, Kathy Cox.