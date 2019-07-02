Junior Auxiliary annual charity ball set for March 2

Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko is excitedly preparing for its 27th annual Charity Ball, themed “Under the Big Top.”

This event will take place on March 2, at the Attala County Coliseum beginning at 6 p.m.

Charity Ball is the biggest fundraising event held by Junior Auxiliary and proceeds fund all of its projects for the upcoming year.

The Junior Auxiliary goal is to better the lives of children within Attala County. People may see the ladies of Junior Auxiliary in local classrooms reading books, packing and delivering bags of non-perishables to send home with children over the weekend, having lunch with students in local schools or even volunteering at Helping Hands.

The community support makes those things possible.

Those who would like to purchase a ticket can contact any JA Member or call 662-419-5422.

The event will feature dinner, a silent auction, drawdown and entertainment by the band Bikini Frankenstein.