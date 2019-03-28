Greater New Jericho M.B. Church holds annual Men’s Night

Greater New Jericho M.B. Church holds annual Men’s NightBy KAREN FIORETTI,
Thu, 03/28/2019 - 7:24am
Minister Amos Coffee welcomed members and invited guest to the church’s annual Men’s Night.
Minister Amos Coffee welcomed members and invited guest to the church’s annual Men’s Night.
I do not like to think that I am set in my ways, but from all accounts, I am.
I am so... READ MORE
While the Kosciusko 10-0 loss to East Webster to open play last week was far from ideal for... READ MORE
Perry and Lisa Hamilton of Duck Hill, announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their... READ MORE