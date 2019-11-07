Flashbacks 071119

July 7, 1994

The Silver Star Hotel and Casino held its grand opening on Fourth of July weekend. The facility is located five miles west of Philadelphia on Highway 16.

Kenny Dungan of Kosciusko was recently awarded his certificate of certified public accountant from the State Board of Public Accountancy.

Martha Lawrence, head of the medical records department at Montfort Jones Hospital, was recently named president of the Mississippi Health Information Management Association.

Miss Natchez Trace Joy Withers gave a trunk showing of outfits she will wear at the upcoming Miss Mississippi pageant in Vicksburg.

Modern Woodman of America recently donated $5006 to McAdams High School to finish out the air conditioning project for the school.

July 10, 1969

Wesley Kuykendall was named Police Chief and John Clark Love, Jr. was named City Attorney in a recent meeting of the Mayor and Board of Alderman.

Reverend Raymond Owens of Williamsville Baptist Church announced that the church will observe its homecoming and dedicate the new $114,000 facility at services this Sunday.

Jimmy Holloway won first prize in the Kosciusko Horse Show on Saturday night.

Domon Riley of McVille, almost always first in producing a cotton bloom, is first again this year as he shows the first bloom that appeared last week.

Mary Blanche Jackson and Palmer Alston accepted beautification awards from Home Economist Bobra Walker.