Flashbacks 050219

May 2, 1969

U.S. Circuit Judge J.P. Coleman greeted friends after he addressed the Kosciusko Rotary Club. Coleman, a former Mississippi governor, outlined the work of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. He said the court handles 1,300 cases a year. Coleman was introduced by Clarence Morgan.

W.S. (Monk Fowler), chairman of the camp committee of the Mississippi Young Men’s Christian Association, and Joe E. Paslay, camp director announced that the 1969 summer camping season at Camp Castalian Springs near Durant will begin Sunday, June 8. Girl campers from all over Mississippi, the south, and the nation will attend.

Kosciusko Road-E-O winners Beverly Henderson and Robert Summers participated in a state contest held in Hattiesburg. Dewitt Myrick and Rhonda Jackson were runners-up in the Contest.

Staff members of Allied Enterprises in Kosciusko are Mrs. Johnnie Jenkins, personal adjustment counselor; workshop co-counselor Jimmy Hutchison; evaluator, Mrs. Eleanor Scruby; lamp assembly supervisor Leland Moody; maintenance supervisor C.T. Crosby; pants assembly supervisors Sybil Davis and Charlotte Tolleson; secretary Betty Harper; mechanic Jim Holliman; lamp supervisors Mrs. Sally Pinkard and Dave Burrell.

May 5, 1994

A cloud cover and cool temperatures greeted a throng estimated to be 15,000 to 20,000 that officials said was the largest ever at the 24-year old Natchez Trace Festival. Festival chairman Johanne Bryant said, “I was pleased, overall. I hope everyone else was, too.”

Hope Ellis retired April 30 as director of the Attala County office of the Department of Human Services. Her 28-year- career began as a food stamp eligibility worker in 1966. She was named director in 1974. She was honored at a retirement part in the extension conference room of the county office building where she was presented a gift.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a major expansion project at Methodist Medical Clinic of Central Mississippi, located at 332 Highway 12 West in Kosciusko. The expansion project will add approximately 11,000 square feet to the North clinic. The new addition will include 42 new examination rooms, an enlarged waiting area and space for visiting specialists to treat patients.

Mrs. Nettie Mae Lewis and Preston Dew were chosen Senior Adults of the Year at the annual observance of Senior Adult Da at Kosciusko’s First Baptist Church.

Winners of the quilt show at the Natchez Trace Festival were Betty Burchfield, Marjorie Lindsay, Aleen Cullen, Marietta Brett, Eva McDaniel and Pauline Brunt.