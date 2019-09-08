Community calendar080819

C.A.R.E. Banquet

Tickets are on sale now for The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls C. A. R. E. Banquet. The banquet will be held Thursday, October 17, at the OWB&GC. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table. For tickets or additional information please contact the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club at 662.289.4252.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Committee

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Committee is having its first planning meeting on August 13 at 6 p.m. at the Attala County Library. The public is invited to attend and may also become a member.

Historical Highlights

Michael Allen and Adrian Travis will be French Camp's August 13 Historical Highlight speakers and will also provide special music. They are both 1970 FCA graduates and have lots of memories and stories from their years together. The topic is "REALLYTIRED - I Mean Retired!"

Michael moved to FCA in the summer of 1957 with his parents Sam and Polly Allen and began first grade the following school year. He graduated in 1970; his family moved from FCA the summer of 74. Michael went to college for 2 1/2 years and later got a job with the Mississippi Dept. of Transportation where he worked for 43 years. He is now retired and lives in Terry, with his wife Carrie and their "fur babies."

Adrian went to FCA in 1966 at the age of 14 and graduated in 1970. He attended Wood Jr. College and Belhaven College. He worked at FCA as a house parent (1980-1985) and at Palmer Home for Children in Columbus (1990-1995). Most of his non-ministry jobs have been in the field of office technology sales. He and his wife Andrea live in Jackson, where he is currently employed by Advantage Business Systems as a Technology Provider.

The September 13 Historical Highlight speaker will be Darron Byrd who attended FCA in 1986-87.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

OWBGC afterschool program

The OWBGC afterschool program starts Tuesday, August 6, 2:30 to 7 p.m. Register today. Slots are limited. Please register early to secure your child’s slot. For more information, call 662-289-4252. “Building Futures” Building blocks, technology, sports, fitness, recreation, health and life skills, character and leadership, education and career, development, mentoring, the arts and performing arts.

EXOPLANETS:

Worlds Beyond Our Own!

Rainwater Observatory in French Camp will be offering a free new program for this season called “EXOPLANETS: Worlds Beyond Our Own!” This presentation will be presented on Friday, August 9, starting at 7 p.m. by Edwin Faughn, director of Rainwater Observatory. The program is free but donations are always welcome.

This educational and visually colorful presentation explores the history, science fiction and science fact of worlds beyond our Earth. To date, there are over 4,500 confirmed extrasolar planets that have been discovered orbiting other stars in our Milky Way galaxy. That number will eventually be in the trillions in years to come. These discoveries are reveal that the universe is far greater than anything we can even begin to comprehend. Join as we explore these beautiful and exotic worlds beyond our own!

After the presentation, weather permitting, an observing session will be held using some of the Rainwater collection of powerful telescopes.The planetarium can be used if the outdoor observing is clouded out. Rainwater Observatory and Planetarium is located one mile east of the Natchez Trace Parkway off MS Highway 413 near the village of French Camp in Mississippi. Come early and enjoy Steak Night at the Council House Café, another support ministry of French Camp Academy.

For more information contact Edwin Faughn at Rainwater Observatory: 662-547-7283 orinfo@rainwaterobservatory.org.

Sign up for our free e-newsletter on the homepage at www.rainwaterobservatory.org.

St. Jude fundraiser

McCool resident Mrs. Myrtle Black will be doing her annual St. Jude fundraiser during the month of August. She has been having this fundraiser since 1982, and last year she was able to raise $11,637. For those who want to contribute, contact Mrs. Black at 662-547-6738.

Central Mississippi Fair

The Central Mississippi Fair will be from August 14-17 at the Attala County Fairgrounds. It will feature rides, food, petting zoo, exhibits and much more. For more information, call 289-2981.

See The Star-Herald special section in this week’s paper for entry information and event schedules.

Touch-a-Truck

Touch-a-Truck will be held on August 8 at 6 p.m. in the Sullivan’s parking lot on Highway 12. For more information, call Courtney Blaine at 289-2981 (103).

Backyard poultry event August 10

The Kosciusko Tractor Supply Company store will host a backyard poultry event on Saturday, August 10, providing customers with the opportunity to learn how to care for and manage an at-home flock.

"The popularity of raising backyard poultry continues to grow year after year," said Mike Benenati, manager of the Kosciusko Tractor Supply store. "Poultry owners love the convenience of getting fresh eggs right from their own backyard, but many people don't know where to start. Our goal is to continue educating suburban and rural poultry enthusiasts while ensuring anyone who's interested in raising a backyard flock has the resources and information needed to do so."

The poultry event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature a number of expert event partners to provide customers with guidance.

When it comes to raising backyard poultry, Tractor Supply is a one-stop shop, with starter kits, feeders, bedding, heat bulbs and lamps, coops, feed and more. And for the poultry enthusiast, an expanded selection of poultry products is available on TractorSupply.com.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 180 Highway 12 W. For more information, please contact the Kosciusko Tractor Supply at 662-289-2262.

Attala Farmer’s Market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Community events planned by KAP

Touch a Truck event will be August 8 from 6-until in the Sullivan’s Parking Lot.

Central Mississippi Fair will run August 14-17 at the Fair Grounds.

Fall Festival will be September 28 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Square.

Farm to Table will be held October 15 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Jason’s Southern Table.

Safety Parade will be October 31, from 3-5 p.m. at the Square Businesses.

Christmas Lighting will take place on November 21 on the square with the time being announced at a later date.

Christmas Open House will take place on November 24 at the businesses on the square in Kosciusko.

Christmas Parade will be December 2 on the Square with the time to be announced at a later date.

Class Reunion

The classes of 1950, ’51, ’52, ’53 and ’54 are having a class reunion at Central Hill Baptist Retreat on Saturday, August 10, at 9:30 a.m. Friends and visitors are welcome from 1 to 3 p.m.