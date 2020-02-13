Community calendar 21320

Democratic Executive Committee to select delegates for upcoming County Convention

The Attala County Democratic Executive Committee announces the 2020 Precinct Caucuses to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Jason Niles Park in Kosciusko. All precincts will meet in this one location. Delegates and alternates elected from each voting precinct will then convene at the County Convention at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Wonders of the Winter Stars

Rainwater Observatory in French Camp will be offering a free 4-County Electric Foundation monthly public program series presentation called, "Wonders of the Winter Stars.” This presentation will be given on Friday, Feb. 14, starting at 7 p.m. by teacher and astronomer David Teske.

Teske is a long-time amateur astronomer who specializes in lunar and solar astronomy, as well as public outreach. He has worked as the assistant planetarium at the Alworth Planetarium in Duluth, Minnesota, the assistant director at the Davis Planetarium in Jackson, and has presented numerous astronomy programs at the Rainwater Observatory, nature centers and schools. He is recently retired as a science teacher who has been the recipient of numerous awards for teaching including STAR teacher twice, teacher of the year from Parents for Public Schools, and recognition from NASA and the Air Force Association for teaching. NASA awarded Teske for Mission Home, for incorporating science applications to earthly applications. The Air Force Association awarded Teske the Christa McAuliffe Teacher of the Year award for his teaching of air and space sciences in middle school. Currently, Teske is the acting coordinator of the Lunar Topographic Studies Program of the Association of Lunar and Planetary Observers.

After the presentation, weather permitting, an observing session will be held using some of Rainwater’s collection of powerful telescopes. The planetarium can be used if the outdoor observing is clouded out. Rainwater Observatory and Planetarium is located one mile east of the Natchez Trace Parkway off MS Highway 413 near the village of French Camp. Come early and enjoy Steak Night at the Council House Café, another support ministry of French Camp Academy.

For more information, contact Edwin Faughn at Rainwater Observatory: 662-547-7283 orinfo@rainwaterobservatory.org.

Historical Highlights luncheon

The March 10 Historical Highlight speakers will be Dot Gatlin Grimes and Jon Gatlin. Their father, Aubrey (A.E.) Gaitlin, worked for French Camp Elementary School from the early 1930s until 1954 (except 1948-49). He served as principal for 13 of those years. Dot and Jon will recall what they have been told by their parents, Aubrey and Ida Lou, about FCE and about being the principal's children and students at the school.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.