Community calendar 121919

NAACP meeting

The monthly meeting of the Attala County NAACP will be Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. It will be held in the CMC Building. For more information, call 662-582-7366.

Christmas cantata

Members from local choirs will present their annual Christmas Cantata entitled “Messiah Heaven’s Glory” twice in Holmes County. The choir will perform at Main Street Baptist Church in Goodman on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. and at First Baptist Church in Durant on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. Food and fellowship will follow after each cantata.