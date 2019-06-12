Community calendar 120519

McCool Tree lighting this Friday

The annual McCool Christmas tree lighting will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. Santa and The Grinch will be there.

KLE book fair

Kosciusko Lower Elementary will host an engaging, all-hands-on-deck, schoolwide Scholastic Book Fair Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. On Thursday, it will be open until 5:30 p.m. Funds raised during the fair will help buy books for the library. Families, faculty and the community are invited to attend this exciting reading event, which inspires children to become lifelong readers.

Christmas Cantata

Members from local choirs will present their annual Christmas Cantata entitled “Messiah Heaven’s Glory” twice in Holmes County. The choir will perform at Main Street Baptist Church in Goodman on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. and at First Baptist Church in Durant on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. Food and fellowship will follow after each cantata.

KHS Christmas concert

The Kosciusko High School piano groups and choir will perform in their annual Christmas concert at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center. Admission is free.

Ethel hosts Santa, parade and lights contest

The town of Ethel will host Santa at the pavilion starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, before he rides in the annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m.

The city is also hosting its third annual Christmas lighting contest. Residents, businesses, schools and churches are all invited to participate in the event. Lights will be judged on the evening of Dec. 14. For more information, call Laura Sanders at 228-596-3766.

Lions Club seeks donations for food baskets

The Kosciusko Lions Club expects to put together 280 Christmas food baskets for those in need in Attala County and Kosciusko this season.

Each basket contains perishable and non-perishable items valued at about $100 per basket.

If you would like to help the Lions fill those baskets, the organization is accepting food items and monetary donations.

Please mail monetary contributions to Christmas Basket Project, Kosciusko Lions Club, P.O. Box 179, Kosciusko, MS, 39090, so they are received by the end of the first week of December. the group will pick up any canned food items you wish to donate, or you can deliver items to the KAP office. If you are in need and wish to receive a food basket this holiday season, fill out an application at the KAP office.

Baskets will be put together my members of the Lions Club on Dec. 16, and will be delivered to the homes of those receiving them on Dec. 18.

Carriage rides, courthouse carols planned

Carriage rides will be available on Tuesday evening Dec. 10 with caroling at the courthouse.

Library hosts family night

The Attala County Library will host a Family Night Christmas open house on Thursday, Dec. 12.