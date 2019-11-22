Community calendar 112119

KJHS holding food drive

KJHS is hosting a canned food drive this month. Students will be collecting cans of food, boxes of cereal and cases of ramen from Nov. 7 to Nov 21. These food items will be going to Helping Hands and the Lions Club. The goal is to collect 7,000 items of food. If junior high students bring 10 cans of food, three boxes of cereal or two cases of ramen, they will receive a free 60% 100 test grade for the class of their choice.

Farmer’s Market

The Attala County Farmer’s Market will be open at the intersection of Highways 35 and 12 this Friday and Saturday. On Friday, chili and cheese bread and sugar free jelly will be available. On both days, there will also be baked goods and canned goods (pickles), as well as boiled peanuts and pork skins.

Ethel Christmas lights contest

The town of Ethel will be hosting its third annual Christmas lighting contest. Residents, businesses, schools and churches are all invited to participate in the event. Lights will be judged on the evening of Dec. 14. For more information, call Laura Sanders at 228-596-3766.

Lions Club seeks donations for food basket program

The Kosciusko Lions Club expects to put together 280 Christmas food basekts for those in need in Attala County and Kosciusko this season.

Each basket contains perishable and non-perishable items valued at about $100 per basket.

If you would like to help the Lions fill those baskets, the organization is accepting food items and monetary donations.

Please mail monetary contributions to Christmas Basket Project, Kosciusko Lions Club, P.O. Box 179, Kosciusko, MS, 39090, so they are received by the end of the first week of December. the group will pick up any canned food items you wish to donate, or you can deliver items to the KAP office. If you are in need and wish to receive a food basekt this holiday season, fill out an application at the KAP office.

Baskets will be put together my members of the Lions Club on Dec., 16, and will be delivered to the homes of those receiving them on Dec. 18.

NARFE will meet

The National Active & Retired Federal Employee Association (NARFE) will meet Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Hilton Garden Inn on Highway 12 East in Starkville. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at 11:30. This month’s speaker is Robert Clark, president of Clark Beverages, will present a program on “The History of Coke.” All active and retired federal employees are welcomed to attend.

NAACP meeting set

Monthly meeting of the NAACP will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. in the CMC Building in Kosciusko.