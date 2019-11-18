Community calendar 111419

Book character parade

The pre-K, kindergarten and first grade classes from Kosciusko Lower Elementary School will be holding a book character parade around courthouse square at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Parents, family and friends, as well as all other area residents are invited to watch the parade.

Veterans stand-down set for Nov. 20 to assist veterans with needs

The Attala County Veterans’ Service Office will hold a Veterans stand-down from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Extension Office on Fairgrounds. Representatives of the following will be available that day to assist veterans: VA Outreach Coordinator, the state Veterans Affairs Board, the VA regional office, the Sonny Montgomery Medical Center, VA Homeless Veterans office, the state DAV, DAV Post #37, VFW Post #1983, and Humana.

NAACP meeting set

Monthly meeting of the NAACP will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. in the CMC Building in Kosciusko.

KJHS holding food drive

KJHS is hosting a canned food drive this month. Students will be collecting cans of food, boxes of cereal, and cases of ramen from Nov. 7 to Nov 21. These food items will be going to Helping Hands and the Lions Club. The goal is to collect 7,000 items of food. If a junior high student brings 10 cans of food, three boxes of cereal, or two cases of ramen, they will receive a free 60% 100 test grade for the class of their choice.

Christmas family night open house at library

Alicia Gibson, the children’s librarian, will be making ornaments with

children in the Genealogy Room and children can have cookies and milk with

Santa. At 7 p.m., Santa will read, “The Night Before Christmas.” The Sessions band from Jackson will be performing, except during Santa’s reading. There will be door prizes — two Melissa & Doug chunky puzzles, the Original Christmas Classics DVD for children, and a book, “Christmas Ornaments for Woodworking” and some Hallmark

Christmas DVDs for adults.

GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays

Are you dreading the thought of having to face this holiday season without a loved one who has died? The Surviving the Holidays seminar will help you prepare for the challenges that can make this time of year so difficult for those who are grieving, and find the strength, comfort and hope you will need to make it through Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, and every other day. To learn more about the seminar and find other helpful resources, please visit www.griefshare.org/holidays.

We encourage grieving families to attend this event together. Teens will view the seminar video with adults, then break into a separate group during our discussion time.

The seminar is free. A “Holiday Survival Guide” will be available for $5 for those interested. This workbook contains a note-taking outline, helpful articles and practical tools to help those in grief.

The event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m, at French Camp Presbyterian Church, 323 School Street, French Camp, MS.

To register, contact Mary Sorensen at 662-547-7259 or msorensen@frenchcamp.org. Please indicate how many will be coming.

Even if you do not register in advance, you are welcome to come!

Remember: You are not alone! Receiving support, encouragement, and advice from other Christians who have “been there” may be the best holiday gift you can give yourself and your family this year! Please join us — you will be really glad that you came!

Helping Hands begins holiday donation season

Helping Hands Ministry is kicking off its holiday collection season to provide assistance to those in need locally.

Each year, Helping Hands provides gifts in nursing homes and to about 250 children.

“We all say that it is more important to give than to receive, and this helps parents who cannot afford Christmas gifts for their children,” said Matt Tucker of Helping Hands. “We thank the community for their continued support.”

From Nov 4 through Dec. 6, Angel Trees will be available at both locations of Citizens National Bank. Those wishing to help can pick up one or more angels and supply the gift indicated on that angel so that no child goes without this Christmas. Gifts should range in the $10-$20 range per gift to ensure that all children receive a similarly valued item.

Helping Hands is also hoping to set up a gift donation point at Walmart in late November or early December, where those shopping at the store can donate an unwrapped gift for a child in need.

On Dec. 7, the organization will be wrapping gifts for distribution and they need volunteers to help wrap and organize the gifts. Those needing service hours are welcome to help. Youths will likely wrap gifts while adult volunteers handle the organizing.

Year-round, Helping Hands serves between 700 and 800 individuals through a variety of assistance programs. Volunteers who can commit to ongoing service are always welcome.

If you can help or have questions, you can call Helping Hands Ministry at 662-289-7031.

Blackhawk singing on Nov. 16

On Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m., there will be a singing at Blackhawk featuring Boundless Love, Mike Hyde & Friends and local singers. Black Hawk Homemakers Club will offer concessions.