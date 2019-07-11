Community calendar 110719

Attala County Self-Help Cooperative, Inc.

The Attala County Self-Help Cooperatives will be sponsoring a fire safety and prevention seminar on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. in Sallis at the Attala County Self-Help Cooperative Building, located at the intersection of Highway 429 and Attala Road 4116 (New Center Ridge Road).

The Attala County Fire Department will be on site providing information about Community and Family Fire Safety. Refreshments will be served. There will be smoke alarm/fire detectors available.

For more information, contact ACSHC President, Rev. David Newell at 662.633.8346.

REPM meeting

The Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi (REPM) will meet on Monday, Nov. 11, at 12:00 noon. We will meet at the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club on Knox Road. All REPM retirees and any retiree receiving PERS Benefits are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be served, and door prizes will be given.

His Little Feet International Children’s Choir

His Little Feet International Children’s Choir is presenting a free concert at French Camp Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 6:00 pm. The event is open to the public. A love offering will be taken.

The choir children, ages 7 to 13, are orphaned and rescued from India and Rwanda. While the children are a part of the choir, they participate in His Little Feet’s nationwide “TASTE & SEE” International Children’s Choir Tour. This energetic, culturally unique, Gospel-centered presentation brings attention to the plight of millions of orphaned and vulnerable children living in the world today and offers opportunities for people to respond and make a difference.

At each choir presentation, guests are asked to consider how they can personally reach children in need in practical ways. His Little Feet’s nationwide campaign, “(be in on it),” encourages people to get involved in at least one of four ways: GIVE. SPONSOR. GO.

ADOPT. Attendees can take action on each of those opportunities at all His Little Feet choir tour events and by visiting www.hislittlefeet.org.

Founded by Michael and Christa Hahn in 2009, His Little Feet is a non-profit organization that exists to help, love and train orphaned and vulnerable children worldwide.

In late 2010, the Colorado-based Hahns boarded a plane with some of the first Haitian children legally released by the Haitian and U.S. governments since the aftermath of the January, 2010 earthquake in Haiti. These children comprised the first His Little Feet Children’s Choir, which presented in over 50 churches throughout 18 States, coast to coast, on the 2010-2011 His Little Feet Tour, impacting the lives of thousands of children in need worldwide. Since then children from China, Ethiopia, Haiti, Honduras, India, the United States and South Korea have participated in the choir, which has toured in over 35 states.

During this season, the children’s education and experiences will cultivate confidence and purpose, equip them for the future and undeniably change their lives forever. The hope is that these children will someday become Christian leaders making a positive impact in their communities. Each of the children has a dream. Some dream to become teachers, doctors, pastors and political leaders. The experience and training they receive as a part of the His Little Feet tour can enable them to make these dreams a reality.

Their medical needs are being met and they attend the His Little Feet Life Training Academy where they are taught academics, performing arts and valuable life skills.

To donate to His Little Feet and help continue the life-changing work with these children and many children in the future, please visit www.hislittlefeet.org or call 1-866-252-3988. There you can also get additional information about seeing or booking a performance by the His Little Feet choir, as well as other information about the His Little Feet organization.

Helping Hands begins holiday

donation season

Helping Hands Ministry is kicking off its holiday collection season to provide assistance to those in need locally.

Each year, Helping Hands provides gifts in nursing homes and to about 250 children.

“We all say that it is more important to give than to receive, and this helps parents who cannot afford Christmas gifts for their children,” said Matt Tucker of Helping Hands. “We thank the community for their continued support.”

From Nov 4 through Dec. 6, Angel Trees will be available at both locations of Citizens National Bank. Those wishing to help can pick up one or more angels and supply the gift indicated on that angel so that no child goes without this Christmas. Gifts should range in the $10-$20 range per gift to ensure that all children receive a similarly valued item.

Helping Hands is also hoping to set up a gift donation point at Walmart in late November or early December, where those shopping at the store can donate and unwrapped gift for a child in need.

The organization’s Holiday Tasting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 8 at the First Baptist Church Sun Building. Tickets for the event can be purchased for $10 from Helping Hands or at the door on the day of the event.

On Dec. 7, the organization will be wrapping gifts for distribution and they need volunteers to help wrap and organize the gifts. Those needing service hours are welcome to help. Youths will likely wrap gifts while adult volunteers handle the organizing.

Year-round, Helping Hands serves between 700 and 800 individuals through a variety of assistance programs. Volunteers who can commit to ongoing service are always welcome.

If you can help or have questions, you can call Helping Hands Ministry at 662-289-7031.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

Rho Nu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., will host its 20th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club in Kosciusko. The program will begin at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

November Skies Over Rainwater!”

Rainwater Observatory in French Camp Mississippi will be offering a free public program for this Fall season called”November Skies Over Rainwater!” This presentation will be given on Friday, November 8, 2019 starting at 7:00 p.m. by teacher and solar astronomer, David Teske. In this show we will look at the main constellations of the autumn night skies, such as Pegasus and Andromeda with associated mythology and treasures within the autumn constellations. Also, we will look at solar system highlights of the month, including a transit on Mercury on November 11, the planets Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, Uranus, and Neptune all in the evening skies, and the Moon. The Moon at this time of the month is nearly full, so it will wash out many faint objects in the night sky, but it will present fascinating details. If weather permits, we will look at the Moon and planets with telescopes on the Rainwater Observatory’s hill. If cloudy, we will move to the Observatory’s planetarium for an indoor tour of the night sky.

Dave Teske has won various teaching awards including teacher of the year from schools at the Air Force Association and has been recognized by NASA. He is a retired science teacher who is a lifelong amateur astronomer. He has been doing public outreach at Rainwater Observatory since 1990. He also does outreach at local schools and nature centers. Prior to this time, he worked at planetariums and nature centers in northern Minnesota. He is an avid observer of the sun and moon, as well as whatever else he can see in the skies. He contributes his solar and lunar observations to the American Association of Variable Star Observers and the American Lunar and Planetary Observers. He is married and has four dogs!

Rainwater Observatory and Planetarium is located one mile east of the beautiful Natchez Trace Parkway off MS Highway 413 near the village of French Camp in Mississippi. For more information on these and other programs visit Rainwater Observatory at: www.rainwaterobservatory.org, call us at: 662-547-7283 or email us at: info@rainwaterobservatory.org. Sign up for our free e-newsletter on the homepage!

Community events planned by KAP

Christmas Lighting will take place on Nov. 21 on the square with the time being announced at a later date.

Christmas Open House will take place on Nov. 24 at the businesses on the square in Kosciusko.