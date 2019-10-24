Community Calendar 102419

Sale and Sample farmer’s market event this Friday and Saturday

On both Oct. 25 and 26, the farmer’s market will be open with grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options, complete with coffee and beverages. Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.

Produce: Turnip and mustard greens, sweet potatoes, pie pumpkins, cucumbers.

Canned Items: An assortment of fresh jellies, jams, preserves, relishes, pickles, and honey.

Sweets: Fresh fried pies, casseroles, and seasonal breads and cookies, and other holiday treats.

Pork skins, boiled peanuts, and chestnuts will be available, as well as arts and crafts like jewelry and drink coasters and picnic tables will be sold.

Plants: African Violets and decorative pots &wick watered plants. Chrysanthemums and pumpkins will be there.

There will be breakfast and lunch options for the vendors. There will be beef stew on Friday as well as samples of many foods.

Kosciusko City Cemetery Tour set for Oct. 26

On Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Kosciusko Cemetery on South Huntington Street will again be alive with actors from Kosciusko High School as they portray past residents of Kosciusko and Attala County. This event is sponsored by the Kosciusko Attala Historical Society, Cain and Dotson Funeral Home, Culpepper Funeral Home, Jordan Funeral Home, Myrick Funeral Home, Watkins, Ward, and Stafford CPA, and Winters Funeral Home. Admission cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students and children. Kosciusko Historical Society Board member, Terry Jones with the assistance of local historians, researched and compiled the script that the actors will be using. “This cemetery has many interesting stories to be told and people should take the time to walk the trails and read the markers,” she said. Speakers for the night are all high school students under the direction of teachers Angel Chennault and Stephanie Holmes. They will be dressed in period costumes and will share parts of the history of the people buried in this beautiful cemetery. The tour will begin at the Tipton Street entrance, where attendees will meet their guides to “stroll into the past.” Several guides will be available so tours can be staggered on a regular basis throughout the evening. Former residents to be featured and students portraying the character are: William Curtis White and wife Christine—Ozell Landfair and Jordan Hughes; Dr. Blanche Colton Williams—Anna Caroline Pickle; Emily Frances Potts and husband Hugh—Laken Milner and River Burrell; Oliver Kenneth Power Sr.—Eli Frazure; Daniel Benjamin Comfort—Robert Pickle; Turpin Greene Atwood and wife Elvira—Will Cook and Anslye Gordon; Richard Ross –Blayne Spears; Ellen McNutley—Alexis Lepard; Clement Clay Kelly and wife Laura—Lucas Price and Macey Steed; Annie Smythe –Lakelynn Fancher; Aaron M. Storer and wife Elizabeth—Cooper Black and Mary Patton Henderson; and Clarence Edward Morgan Sr. and wife Florence –Evan Scott and Lillian Dean. Angels will be Elyse Bell and Hannah Trussell. Tour Guides for the night are Annan Grace Rigby and Jackson Gilmore; Madison fletcher and trinity Mosley; Madison Autry and Patricia Orduna; and Devyln Pope and Katelyn Odom. This tour is designed for young and old alike, the whole family. “It will be filled with colorful re-enactments and so much rich history and should be an adventure that all ages will enjoy,” said Jones.

Gilmore family reunion

The Gilmore family reunion will be held at Holmes County State Park on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Lunch will be at noon, but people can attend earlier to visit. Bring a covered dish, a wrapped door prize, and pictures and genealogy to share. This is the descendants of Elijah B. and Melissa Gilmore. For more information, call Laura at 662-528-1053.

Council of Negro Women tea

The local chapter of the National Council of Negro women will hold its annual tea at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, in the Bobcat Building, Kosciusko.

Allie’s Joys stew sale fundraiser

It is that time again. Allie's Joys is selling stew. This sale helps to fund happiness and joy for sick children across Mississippi. The stew will be ready on Oct. 26, at Pop's Produce in Kosciusko. Quart size cost is $7. Preorder is available and encouraged by calling Rhonda at 662-582-8087.

Aisle of Honor on Veteran’s Day

The annual Aisle of Honor will be held Nov. 11 at Parkway Cemetery. The keynote speaker will be Circuit Court Judge George M. Mitchell, Jr. of Eupora. A judge in the fifth judicial district since 2016, Mitchell served in the United State Air Force from 1968-1972. He served a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam as a First Lieutenant and was discharge from active duty with the rank of Captain.

Mitchell went on to serve in the Mississippi Air National Guard from 1972-1996. His various ranks were Avionic Staff Maintenance Officer, Staff Judge Advocate, State Staff Judge Advocate, and he retired as Brigadier General. He was recalled to duty and served in the United States Air Force Reserve from 1996-2000. There he served as Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer attached to the Adjutant General for the State of Mississippi working on disaster preparedness and weapons of mass destruction.

Mitchell also served as Judge on the Mississippi Court of Military Appeals for two six-year terms by gubernatorial appointment. His military awards and recognitions include Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Air Force Training Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon (Pistol and Rifle), Armed Forces Reserve Medal with two devices, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon (five devices), Air Force Overseas Ribbon (short), Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor, Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Mississippi Longevity Medal, Mississippi Service School Medal, Mississippi War Medal, Mississippi Magnolia Cross, the Mississippi Magnolia Medal, the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Force Legion of Merit.