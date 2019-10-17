Community calendar 101719

Allie’s Joys stew sale fundraiser

It is that time again. Allie's Joys is selling stew. This sale helps to fund happiness and joy for sick children across Mississippi. The stew will be ready on Oct. 26, at Pop's Produce in Kosciusko. Quart size cost is $7. Preorder is available and encouraged by calling Rhonda at 662-582-8087.

Forestry meeting next Monday

The Attala County Forestry Association will meet on Monday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Attala County Extension Office and the program will be on forest management plans.

Barnes School Reunion

Reunion will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Barnes Community Center on County Line Road. Begins at 11 a.m. with a fish lunch dinner at 12 p.m. Bring your favorite dish to go with fish.

Career/College Day

On Friday, Oct. 18, the school districts of Attala County and Kosciusko will sponsor a Career/College Day for juniors and seniors at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club. They are extending an invitation to area businesses to attend this event and introduce the juniors and seniors to job possibilities and educational opportunities in our state. Along with industry, colleges and the military will be represented. They want students to be given a view of the many options readily available to them. The Career/College Day allows students to ask questions and gain needed information one-on-one. It will give businesses a means of promoting their industries and professions. Tables will be provided for any business that would like to set up. There is no charge for this service: however, they are asking for door prize donations to give to students. If your business or college can assist by participating and/or giving door prizes, please bring these items with you to the Career/College Day.

Black Hawk singing

Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. will feature Mike Hyde & Band and local singers. Black Hawk Homemakers Club has concessions.

Beans and Greens luncheon

Attala County Beans and Greens Luncheon will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club of Kosciusko. Local and state candidates who are running in the upcoming Nov. 5 general election are invited. Speakers include Jennifer Riley-Collins, candidate for Attorney General; Johnny DuPree, candidate for Secretary of State and Rickey Cole, candidate for Agriculture Commissioner. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or from any committee member for the price of $20. Tables of eight can be purchased for $160. For more information email AttalaDems@gmail.com.

Breast Cancer awareness 5k Walk

A Breast Cancer Awareness 5k Walk will be held on Oct. 26 on the walking track in downtown Weir. Opening and registration will be from 9-9:30 a.m., 5K walk from 9:30-10:30 a.m., wrap-up and prizes from 10:30-11 a.m. The suggested attire is a pink t-shirt. Prizes will be given to all walkers. Special prizes for breast cancer survivors. No registration fee. Donations are welcome.

C.A.R.E. banquet

Tickets are on sale now for The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls C. A. R. E. Banquet. The banquet will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at the OWB&GC. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table. For tickets or additional information, please contact the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club at 662.289.4252.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.