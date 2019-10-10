Community calendar 101019

Bake sale

The Attala County Nursing Center fundraiser bake sale will be on Friday, Oct 11, starting at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until everything is gone. All proceeds will go to the purchase of items for the Annual Resident Country Store.

Beans and Greens luncheon

Attala County Beans and Greens Luncheon will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club of Kosciusko. Local and state candidates who are running in the upcoming Nov. 5, 2019, general election are invited. Speakers include Jennifer Riley-Collins, candidate for Attorney General; Johnny DuPree, candidate for Secretary of State and Rickey Cole, candidate for Agriculture Commissioner. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or from any committee member for the price of $20. Tables of eight can be purchased for $160. For more information email AttalaDems@gmail.com.

Breast Cancer Awareness 5k Walk

A Breast Cancer Awareness 5k Walk will be held on Oct. 26 on the walking track in downtown Weir. Opening and registration will be from 9-9:30 a.m., 5K walk from 9:30-10:30 a.m., wrap-up and prizes from 10:30-11 a.m. The suggested attire is a pink t-shirt. Prizes will be given to all walkers. Special prizes for breast cancer survivors. No registration fee. Donations are welcome.

Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi

Will meet Monday, Oct. 14, at noon at the Oprah Winfrey B&G Club. All REPM retirees and any retiree receiving PERS Benefits are encouraged to attend. This month’s program will focus on breast cancer awareness. In honor of Breast Cancer Month, all are asked to wear something pink. Refreshments will be served. Door prizes will be given.

Brister Cemetery of Hesterville

Brister Cemetery Business Meeting will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. located at 3037 Attala Road 3023, West. (Cecil and Faye Oakes home). Bring a sack lunch.

Family and friends reunion

Descendants of Malchia Levi and Lavonia (Warren) Howell will meet at the Barnes Community Center on County Line Rd in Leake County on Sunday, Oct. 13. Friends and family are invited to come to the reunion and bring a lunch and fellowship.

COPP classes

The Lone Pilgrim Certificate of Progress Program will start classes for 2019-2020 on Oct. 12 at Truelight M.B. Church in Walnut Grove. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. Complimentary breakfast and lunch are included. COPP Deans are Sis. Jackie Ward and Rev. Angelo Riley.

Adoption/foster class

Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon is now offering an adoption and foster care class on the first and third Wednesdays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in room 218. The class is free for anyone to attend and childcare is provided for free each week for families. This class has been created to help prepare families who are just beginning to consider adoption and foster care and to help families who are in the adoption process or foster care licensing process, as well as for families who have completed their adoptions and are currently fostering. The adoption and foster care class will offer a Bible study on the first Wednesday of each month. The third Wednesday of each month will feature a guest speaker in the field of adoption and foster care that will give valuable insights to these processes. Crossgates Baptist Church is located at 8 Crosswoods Rd. in Brandon. For more information, contact Chris Gray at Christopher.Gray1@yahoo.com.

C.A.R.E. banquet

Tickets are on sale now for The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls C. A. R. E. Banquet. The banquet will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at the OWB&GC. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table. For tickets or additional information, please contact the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club at 662.289.4252.

Community events planned by KAP

Farm to Table will be held Oct. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jason’s Southern Table.

Safety Parade will be Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Square Businesses.

Christmas Lighting will take place on Nov. 21 on the square with the time being announced at a later date.

Christmas Open House will take place on Nov. 24 at the businesses on the square in Kosciusko.

Christmas Parade will be Dec. 2 on the Square with the time to be announced at a later date.

Attala farmer’s market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.

French Camp Harvest Festival

The French Camp Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Natchez Trace Historic District. Experience the grand auction of homegrown and handcrafted items or purchase pre-priced items in the country store. Quilts, pottery, woodcrafts, produce, artwork and jewelry are just a few of the items for sale. Children of God pottery will be available in the Pottery Studio.

Stroll down the boardwalk to enjoy craft demonstrators, musicians, sorghum mill and children’s activities. The Council House Café will offer boxed lunches. French Camp Academy offers hamburger plate lunches. Visit the Welcome Center for fresh baked bread. Other concessions will also be available.

French Camp is located on the Natchez Trace Parkway at mile marker 181, the intersection with MS Hwy 407/413. For more information, visit www.frenchcamp.org, or call (662) 547-6482.