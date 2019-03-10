Community calendar 100319

Brister Cemetery of Hesterville

Brister Cemetery Business Meeting will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. located at 3037 Attala Road 3023, West. (Cecil and Faye Oakes home). Bring your own lunch.

DAV meeting set

Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will meet on Monday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m. in the extension building on Fairground Road.

Family and friends reunion

Descendants of Malchia Levi and Lavonia (Warren) Howell will meet at the Barnes Community Center on County Line Rd in Leake County on Sunday, Oct. 13. Friends and family are invited to come to the reunion and bring a lunch and fellowship.

Choctaw County flea market

Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon, the Choctaw County flea market will be held in the Choctaw Regional Medical Center parking lot at the intersection of Highway 9 and 12 in Ackerman. Lots of vendors, good food, games for children, a pet show ($2 per category entered), door prizes and more. Bring non-perishable food items for the food drive for the local food pantry. For information, contact MSU Extension – Choctaw County 285-6337 or email j.hughes@msstate.edu.

COPP classes

The Lone Pilgrim Certificate of Progress Program will start their classes for 2019-2020 on Oct. 12 at Truelight M.B. Church in Walnut Grove. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. Complimentary breakfast and lunch are included. COPP Deans are Sis. Jackie Ward and Rev. Angelo Riley.

Mars Hill Cemetery, Winston County

Volunteers are needed to clean the cemetery Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Everyone interested in the cemetery is encouraged to attend. 601-575-0202

Breast cancer awareness 5k walk

A Breast Cancer Awareness 5k Walk will be held on Oct. 26, at the walking track in downtown Weir. All local church mission groups are invited to attend.

Yard sale fundraiser

Lone Star 601, OES-PHA, will be having a yard sale fundraiser on Oct. 5 at 7 a.m. until. Located at 626 Tipton Street in Kosciusko. Donations will be accepted. For more information, you may contact Sister Willie Brown, 601-214-0100.

Deer camp celebration

Whitetails Unlimited Central Mississippi Deer Camp Celebrate the American tradition of deer hunting – get your friends and family together for a Whitetails Unlimited Deer Camp on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Brandon Civic Center in Brandon. Games/raffles and social hour at 5:30 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 single, $10 child (15 & under). Purchase your tickets two weeks in advance and be entered into a Pre-Rut exclusive gun drawing. There will be raffles, auctions, and door prizes, where you can win firearms, hunting and outdoor related equipment, artwork and collectibles only available at WTU events. Go online at whitetailsunlimited.com/i/p/19-20merch.pdf. Everyone attending will receive a Deer Camp Tour 2019 shirt as a door prize.

McCool fall festival

The festival will be held Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or an application, contact Holly Blaine at 662-312-5354.

Football team of ‘77

The 1977 Kosciusko High School Football team, which went 12-0 that season, will have a reunion at the pre-game on Oct. 11.

Adoption/foster class

Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon is now offering an adoption and foster care class on the first and third Wednesdays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in room 218. The class is free for anyone to attend and childcare is provided for free each week for families. This class has been created to help prepare families who are just beginning to consider adoption and foster care and to help families who are in the adoption process or foster care licensing process, as well as for families who have completed their adoptions and are currently fostering. The adoption and foster care class will offer a Bible study on the first Wednesday of each month. The third Wednesday of each month will feature a guest speaker in the field of adoption and foster care that will give valuable insights to these processes. Crossgates Baptist Church is located at 8 Crosswoods Rd. in Brandon. For more information, contact Chris Gray at Christopher.Gray1@yahoo.com.

C.A.R.E. banquet

Tickets are on sale now for The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls C. A. R. E. Banquet. The banquet will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at the OWB&GC. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table. For tickets or additional information, please contact the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club at 662.289.4252.

Retired education personnel of Mississippi

Will meet Monday, Oct. 14, at noon at the Oprah Winfrey B&G Club. Refreshments will be served. Door prizes will be given.

Community events planned by KAP

Farm to Table will be held Oct. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jason’s Southern Table.

Safety Parade will be Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Square Businesses.

Christmas Lighting will take place on Nov. 21 on the square with the time being announced at a later date.

Christmas Open House will take place on Nov. 24 at the businesses on the square in Kosciusko.

Christmas Parade will be Dec. 2 on the Square with the time to be announced at a later date.

Attala farmer’s market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Cemetery meeting

New Providence Cemetery in Carmack will have the annual meeting on Sunday, Oct. 6, starting at 11 a.m. There will be dinner on the grounds, pot-luck style.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.