Community calendar 091919

Pancake breakfast hosted by Rotary

Come join the Kosciusko Rotary Club for a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, Sept. 28, from 7-10 a.m. on the east side of the Square at Jason’s Southern Table. Tickets are available from a Rotary Member but can also be purchased at the door.

Breast Cancer Awareness 5k Walk

A Breast Cancer Awareness 5k Walk will be held on Oct. 26, at the walking track in downtown Weir. A planning meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at Mt. Salem United Methodist Church in French Camp. All local church mission groups are invited to attend.

Yard Sale Fundraiser

Lone Star 601, OES-PHA, will be having a yard sale fundraiser on Oct. 5 at 7 a.m. until. Located at 626 Tipton Street in Kosciusko. Donations will be accepted. For more information, you may contact Sister Willie Brown, 601-214-0100.

Deer Camp celebration

Whitetails Unlimited Central Mississippi Deer Camp Celebrate the American tradition of deer hunting – get your friends and family together for a Whitetails Unlimited Deer Camp on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Brandon Civic Center in Brandon. Games/raffles and social hour at 5:30 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 single, $10 child (15 & under). Purchase your tickets two weeks in advance and be entered into a Pre-Rut exclusive gun drawing. There will be raffles, auctions, and door prizes, where you can win firearms, hunting and outdoor related equipment, artwork and collectibles only available at WTU events. Go online at whitetailsunlimited.com/i/p/19-20merch.pdf. Everyone attending will receive a Deer Camp Tour 2019 shirt as a door prize.

McCool Fall Festival

The festival will be held Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or an application, contact Holly Blaine at 662-312-5354.

Black Hawk singing

Black Hawk School Singing will be on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. featuring Mike Hyde & Band. Black Hawk Homemakers has concessions.

Football team of ‘77

The 1977 Kosciusko High School Football team, which went 12-0 that season, will have a reunion at the pre-game on Oct. 11.

Library card sign-up month

The Attala County Library card sign-up month runs through Sept. 30. During this month-long event, adults 18 and over who sign up for their first Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System library card will be entered into a random drawing for a gift certificate from one of these local sponsors: Jason’s Southern Table restaurant ($60 value - meal), Kangaroo Crossing ($50 value – gasoline/diesel), or Xpress Lube (approx. $40 value - oil change).

Parents or responsible adults (18 or older) who sign up a child (ages 5-10) for the first library card will provide the child with an opportunity to win a STEM educational toy ($40 value) thanks to another donation from Jason’s Southern.

Finally, teens (ages 11-17) whose parents or responsible adult (18 or older) register them for their first library card will be entered to win a JBL Bluetooth portable speaker ($40 value).

Also during the month of September, current library users who have lost their library cards may obtain a replacement card completely free of charge.

Ready to sign up? It’s easy! Just bring a photo ID and proof of address to the Attala County Library, or call 662-289-5141 for more information. Your new library card will provide you and your family access to free movies, television shows, e-books, audio books, comic books, high speed internet access, online databases, programming for all ages and over 3 million books.

Be sure to check out our online offerings by visiting www.mmrls.lib.ms.us.

Bluegrass music

Robert Montgomery and Alan Sibley will bring old time, bluegrass and gospel music to the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. This is a free event sponsored by The Attala County Library and a project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Adoption and foster class

Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon is now offering an adoption and foster care class on the first and third Wednesdays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in room 218. The class is free for anyone to attend and childcare is provided for free each week for families. This class has been created to help prepare families who are just beginning to consider adoption and foster care and to help families who are in the adoption process or foster care licensing process, as well as for families who have completed their adoptions and are currently fostering. The adoption and foster care class will offer a Bible study on the first Wednesday of each month. The third Wednesday of each month will feature a guest speaker in the field of adoption and foster care that will give valuable insights to these processes. Crossgates Baptist Church is located at 8 Crosswoods Rd. in Brandon. For more information, contact Chris Gray at Christopher.Gray1@yahoo.com.

C.A.R.E. banquet

Tickets are on sale now for The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls C. A. R. E. Banquet. The banquet will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at the OWB&GC. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table. For tickets or additional information, please contact the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club at 662.289.4252.

Durant Fall Festival

Fall Festival will be held Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food, live singing, fun-filled activities, door prizes and much more. Sponsored by The Give Back Committee. For more information, please call 662-633-9633 or email thegivebackmovement19@yahoo.com.

Community events planned by KAP

Fall Festival will be Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Square.

Farm to Table will be held Oct. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jason’s Southern Table.

Safety Parade will be Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Square Businesses.

Christmas Lighting will take place on Nov. 21 on the square with the time being announced at a later date.

Christmas Open House will take place on Nov. 24 at the businesses on the square in Kosciusko.

Christmas Parade will be Dec. 2 on the Square with the time to be announced at a later date.

Attala Farmer’s Market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Cemetery meeting

New Providence Cemetery in Carmack will have the annual meeting on Sunday, Oct. 6, starting at 11 a.m. There will be dinner on the grounds, pot-luck style.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.