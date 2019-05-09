Community calendar 090519

Football Class of ‘77

Class of 1977, Football Team 12-0, Kosciusko will have a reunion at the pre-game on Oct. 11.

Super magical breakfast

Junior Auxiliary will hold a “Super Magical Breakfast” Sept. 7, from 9-11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The pancake breakfast will feature some of everyone’s favorite princesses and superheroes, including Belle, Cinderella, Aurora, Snow White, Tiana, Elsa, Anna, Batman, Superman and Spiderman. Cost is $10 per child and they may be purchased from any Junior Auxiliary member or by calling 662-582-7097.

Big Black River Festival

The annual Big Black River Festival will be held Sept. 14 in downtown West. There will be food vendors, arts, crafts, bingo, silent auction, boutique. The Casey Jones Building will be open so that you may see the replica of the famous train and history behind it. Our entertainment this year is provided by Mr. Mike Patton. Guy’s Fish House from Vaiden will be there with their food truck, providing hamburgers for the West Civic Club, plus several other delicious food items. This year’s t-shirts will also be available for your purchase, as well as a drawing for a $200 gift card provided by Dickerson Petroleum. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Carol Black at 662-967-2062.

Pancake breakfast hosted by Rotary

Come join the Kosciusko Rotary Club for a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, Sept. 28, from 7-10 a.m. on the east side of the Square at Jason’s Southern Table. Tickets are available from a Rotary Member but can also be purchased at the door.

Library card sign-up month

The Attala County Library card sign-up month starts Sept. 3 and runs through Sept. 30. During this month-long event, adults 18 and over who sign up for their first Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System library card will be entered into a random drawing for a gift certificate from one of these local sponsors: Jason’s Southern Table restaurant ($60 value - meal), Kangaroo Crossing ($50 value – gasoline/diesel), or Xpress Lube (approx. $40 value - oil change).

Parents or responsible adults (18 or older) who sign up a child (ages 5-10) for the first library card will provide the child with an opportunity to win a STEM educational toy ($40 value) thanks to another donation from Jason’s Southern.

Finally, teens (ages 11-17) whose parents or responsible adult (18 or older) register them for their first library card will be entered to win a JBL Bluetooth portable speaker ($40 value).

Also during the month of September, current library users who have lost their library cards may obtain a replacement card completely free of charge.

Ready to sign up? It’s easy! Just bring a photo ID and proof of address to the Attala County Library, or call 662-289-5141 for more information. Your new library card will provide you and your family access to free movies, television shows, e-books, audio books, comic books, high speed internet access, online databases, programming for all ages and over 3 million books.

Be sure to check out our online offerings by visiting www.mmrls.lib.ms.us.

Bluegrass music

Robert Montgomery and Alan Sibley will bring old time, bluegrass and gospel music to the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6-8 p.m. This is a free event sponsored by The Attala County Library and a project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Veterans meeting

Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will meet Monday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. in the extension building on Fairground Rd.

REPM meeting

The Attala County Unit of the Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi (REPM) will meet for the first meeting for the 2019-2020 school year on Monday, Sept. 9, at noon. We will be meeting at the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club on Knox Road.

Adoption and foster class

Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon is now offering an adoption and foster care class on the first and third Wednesdays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in room 218. The class is free for anyone to attend and childcare is provided for free each week for families. This class has been created to help prepare families who are just beginning to consider adoption and foster care and to help families who are in the adoption process or foster care licensing process, as well as for families who have completed their adoptions and are currently fostering. The adoption and foster care class will offer a Bible study on the first Wednesday of each month. The third Wednesday of each month will feature a guest speaker in the field of adoption and foster care that will give valuable insights to these processes. Crossgates Baptist Church is located at 8 Crosswoods Rd. in Brandon. For more information, contact Chris Gray at Christopher.Gray1@yahoo.com.

C.A.R.E. banquet

Tickets are on sale now for The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls C. A. R. E. Banquet. The banquet will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at the OWB&GC. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table. For tickets or additional information, please contact the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club at 662.289.4252.

Durant Fall Festival

Fall Festival will be held September 28 from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. There will be food, live singing, fun-filled activities, door prizes and much more. Sponsored by The Give Back Committee. For more information, please call 662-633-9633 or email thegivebackmovement19@yahoo.com.

Historical Highlights

Darron Byrd will be French Camp's Sept. 10 Historical Highlight speaker. Darron was raised in a Christian home in Jackson, but due to the death of both his parents by the time he was 11, he came to French Camp Academy in 1984, in 10th grade. Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church. A home-cooked meal is included or a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP to 803-984-0679.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.

Attala Farmer’s Market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Cemetery meeting

New Providence Cemetery in Carmack will have the annual meeting on Sunday, Oct. 6 starting at 11 a.m. There will be dinner on the grounds, pot-luck style.