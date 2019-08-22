Community calendar 082219

C.A.R.E. Banquet

Tickets are on sale now for The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls C. A. R. E. Banquet. The banquet will be held Thursday, October 17, at the OWB&GC. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table. For tickets or additional information, please contact the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club at 662.289.4252.

Durant Fall Festival

Fall Festival will be held September 28 from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. There will be food, live singing, fun filled activities door prizes and much more. Sponsored by The Give Back Committee. For more info please call 662-633-9633 or email thegivebackmovement19@yahoo.com.

Traveler’s Rest M.B.

Youth Department car wash will be held on Saturday, August 24 beginning at 9 a.m. at the church. $5 wash and give-away.

Unity Baptist Church

Unity Baptist Church, located on Hwy 440 in the Hesterville community, will be having their Fourth Sunday singing this Sunday at 4 p.m. Guest performer will be Charles Odom. Bro. Danny Townsend and members of Unity invite the community to attend.

The Choctaw County Jamboree

Jamboree will be held Saturday, August 24 at the Choctaw County Community Center in Ackerman. Featured bluegrass bands will be Harmony & Grits, Robert Montgomery, Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers and Phillip Steinmetz. Showtime is from 1:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch and supper will be available from the Ackerman Church of God Ladies Group. The Choctaw County Community Center is located at 895 College Street in Ackerman. For more information call (662) 617-3744.

Immanuel Church of

God in Durant

Singing will be held Sunday, September 1, starting 10:30 a.m. Featuring Debra and Terry Luna of Tennessee. Church is located at the intersection of 12 and 51.

Women’s Conference

Women’s Conference: Draw Near to God (James 4:8) September 13 and 14, Friday 7-9 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church, 1020 S. Huntington Street in Kosciusko. Snacks and lunch provided for children and lunch for adults. Register online at parkwaykosy.com and select Menu > Women’s Conference. Payment to be made at the Giving tab. Early registration is $20 until September 10, afterwards and at the door is $25. Childcare is provided free for children who are pre-registered on your registration forms with no exceptions. The speaker will be Wendie Woods, a Christian counselor of Starkville. Musicians will be Charlie Murphey of Brandon and Randy Edgar of Union. All women are invited. For more information call the church office at 662-289-1222.

First Responders

Appreciation Day

First Responders, Military, Police, Fire and EMS personnel are invited to Ethel Baptist Church on Sunday, September 1. There will be a special worship service at 11:00 a.m. with a meal to follow in the fellowship hall. For more information please call Pastor Matt Steed at 662-582-6450.

Historical Highlights

The September 13 Historical Highlight speaker will be Darron Byrd who attended FCA in 1986-87. Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

St. Jude fundraiser

McCool resident Mrs. Myrtle Black will be doing her annual St. Jude fundraiser during the month of August. She has been having this fundraiser since 1982, and last year was able to raise $11,637. For those who want to contribute, contact Mrs. Black at 662-547-6738.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.

Attala Farmer’s Market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Community events planned by KAP

Fall Festival will be September 28 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Square.

Farm to Table will be held October 15 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Jason’s Southern Table.

Safety Parade will be October 31, from 3-5 p.m. at the Square Businesses.

Christmas Lighting will take place on November 21 on the square with the time being announced at a later date.

Christmas Open House will take place on November 24 at the businesses on the square in Kosciusko.

Christmas Parade will be December 2 on the Square with the time to be announced at a later date.