Community calendar 081519

C.A.R.E. Banquet

Tickets are on sale now for The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls C. A. R. E. Banquet. The banquet will be held Thursday, October 17, at the OWB&GC. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table. For tickets or additional information, please contact the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club at 662.289.4252.

Historical Highlights

The September 13 Historical Highlight speaker will be Darron Byrd who attended FCA in 1986-87. Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

St. Jude fundraiser

McCool resident Mrs. Myrtle Black will be doing her annual St. Jude fundraiser during the month of August. She has been having this fundraiser since 1982, and last year was able to raise $11,637. For those who want to contribute, contact Mrs. Black at 662-547-6738.

Singing

On Saturday, August 17, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. there will be a singing featuring the Cowboy Church Gospel Singers, Elliott Fancher and Band. Kitchen is open by Black Hawk Homemakers Club.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.

Central Mississippi Fair

The Central Mississippi Fair will be from August 14-17 at the Attala County Fairgrounds. It will feature rides, food, petting zoo, exhibits and much more. For more information, call 289-2981.

See The Star-Herald special section in this week’s paper for entry information and event schedules.

Attala Farmer’s Market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Community events planned by KAP

Fall Festival will be September 28 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Square.

Farm to Table will be held October 15 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Jason’s Southern Table.

Safety Parade will be October 31, from 3-5 p.m. at the Square Businesses.

Christmas Lighting will take place on November 21 on the square with the time being announced at a later date.

Christmas Open House will take place on November 24 at the businesses on the square in Kosciusko.

Christmas Parade will be December 2 on the Square with the time to be announced at a later date.