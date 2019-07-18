Community calendar 071819

Black Hawk

Singing will be on Saturday, July 20, at 6 p.m. featuring the Cuomo Sisters, the Black Hawk String Band and friends. Black Hawk Homemaker’s Club will have concessions.

Attala County Forestry Association

The Attala County Forestry Association will meet on Monday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the MS State Extension Office located at 715 Fairground Rd. An educational program will be delivered by John Auel with Extension Forestry. He will speak on the topic of "Logging Issues in Mississippi." For more information please call the Extension office at 662-289-1321.

NAACP

Monthly meeting will be held Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the CMC building in Kosciusko.

Central Mississippi Fair

The Central Mississippi Fair will be from August 14-17 at the Attala County Fairgrounds. It will feature rides, food, petting zoo, exhibits and much more. For more information, call 289-2981.

Back-to-School Bash

The Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko, Kosciusko Main Street and the Mayor’s Youth Council will sponsor a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 27, at Jason Niles Park, from 10 a.m.-12 noon. It will feature jumpers, face painting, games and more. For more information, call Courtney Blaine at 289-2981 (103).

Movie night

The Attala County Library will sponsor a movie night on Thursday, August 1, at the Attala County Coliseum from 6 to 8 p.m. The first 100 kids will receive a bag of basic school supplies. A space-themed movie will be shown, and kids are encouraged to wear their pajamas.

Touch-a-Truck

Touch-a-Truck will be held on August 8 at 6 p.m. in the Sullivan’s parking lot on Highway 12. For more information, call Courtney Blaine at 289-2981 (103).

Bluegrass gospel concert set for July 21

There will be a bluegrass gospel concert at Salem United Methodist Church on Weir-Highpoint Road east of McCool on Sunday, July 21, at 6 p.m. featuring Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers. Everyone is invited to enjoy an evening of great music and fellowship. For more information, call (662) 617-3744.

Attala Farmer’s Market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Historical Highlights

Plans are underway for the August 13 Historical Highlight Luncheon - watch for details.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP by calling 547-6520 (leave a message) or email marynellcoblentz@gmail.com.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.